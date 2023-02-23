US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 29,487 M

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) stock priced at $39.02, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.75 and dropped to $38.66 before settling in for the closing price of $39.61. USFD’s price has ranged from $25.49 to $39.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 146.60%. With a float of $217.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.00 million.

In an organization with 28000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.13, operating margin of +2.06, and the pretax margin is +1.06.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of US Foods Holding Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 2,351,499. In this transaction EVP, Field Operations of this company sold 61,806 shares at a rate of $38.05, taking the stock ownership to the 55,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. sold 15,759 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $598,842. This insider now owns 107,161 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.78 while generating a return on equity of 6.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.73% during the next five years compared to -12.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are US Foods Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.61 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.52. However, in the short run, US Foods Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.79. Second resistance stands at $40.31. The third major resistance level sits at $40.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.61.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.53 billion, the company has a total of 224,891K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,487 M while annual income is 164,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,917 M while its latest quarter income was 109,000 K.