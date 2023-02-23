Search
Weibo Corporation (WB) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.57M

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) started the day on February 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.85% at $20.88. During the day, the stock rose to $21.63 and sunk to $20.815 before settling in for the price of $21.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WB posted a 52-week range of $10.02-$30.43.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 28.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6147 workers. It has generated 2,854,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 541,606. The stock had 1.60 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.11, operating margin was +30.90 and Pretax Margin of +23.77.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Weibo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.06%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $80.31, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, WB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation (WB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.72% that was lower than 78.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

