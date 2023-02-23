Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) PE Ratio stood at $12.45: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) started the day on February 22, 2023, with a price increase of 0.37% at $46.52. During the day, the stock rose to $47.075 and sunk to $46.35 before settling in for the price of $46.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WERN posted a 52-week range of $35.84-$50.31.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.43.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Trucking Industry. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.41%, in contrast to 88.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 1,170 shares at the rate of 42.20, making the entire transaction reach 49,373 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,284.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.45, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, WERN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.57% that was lower than 30.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.