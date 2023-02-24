A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) as it 5-day change was -5.72%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) set off with pace as it heaved 2.22% to $638.09. During the day, the stock rose to $642.88 and sunk to $626.68 before settling in for the price of $624.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$714.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $394.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $394.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $627.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $539.90.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 36112 workers. It has generated 586,326 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 155,743. The stock had 3.71 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.54, operating margin was +30.70 and Pretax Margin of +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.45) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.40% and is forecasted to reach 24.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 19.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.15, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.24.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.14, a figure that is expected to reach 4.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Going through the that latest performance of [ASML Holding N.V., ASML]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.05 million was inferior to the volume of 1.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.92% While, its Average True Range was 18.70.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.78% that was lower than 48.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.