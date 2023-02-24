Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.8 million

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.90% at $2.14. During the day, the stock rose to $2.195 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADXN posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$6.24.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26 employees. It has generated 104,821 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -548,283. The stock had 14.94 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -535.75 and Pretax Margin of -523.07.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -523.07 while generating a return on equity of -97.60.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.86.

In the same vein, ADXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.26.

Technical Analysis of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.27% that was higher than 89.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.