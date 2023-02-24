Search
Shaun Noe
AECOM (ACM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.30

Company News

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $88.07. During the day, the stock rose to $89.48 and sunk to $87.63 before settling in for the price of $88.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACM posted a 52-week range of $60.74-$92.16.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.78, operating margin was +5.33 and Pretax Margin of +4.19.

AECOM (ACM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. AECOM’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 09, this organization’s PRESIDENT sold 6,498 shares at the rate of 83.10, making the entire transaction reach 539,986 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,351. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER sold 2,800 for 83.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 235,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,295 in total.

AECOM (ACM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.81) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

AECOM’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AECOM (ACM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.76, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.44.

In the same vein, ACM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

[AECOM, ACM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of AECOM (ACM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.34% that was lower than 23.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

