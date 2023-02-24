Search
admin
admin

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) EPS is poised to hit 0.65 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Top Picks

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.62% to $11.32. During the day, the stock rose to $11.37 and sunk to $11.17 before settling in for the price of $11.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$13.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $574.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $571.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 50 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -17.10 and Pretax Margin of -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 43.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,910 shares at the rate of 11.34, making the entire transaction reach 123,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,634.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.65) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.79.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

[AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.08% that was lower than 30.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.1130: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.14%...
Read more

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) went up 13.09% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) established initial surge of 13.09% at $70.17, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) last month volatility was 2.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
As on February 23, 2023, Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) started slowly as it slid -0.10% to $10.24. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.