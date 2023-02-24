Search
Sana Meer
American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $148.38: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

As on February 23, 2023, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) started slowly as it slid -1.92% to $143.86. During the day, the stock rose to $147.36 and sunk to $143.55 before settling in for the price of $146.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWK posted a 52-week range of $122.77-$173.87.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $148.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.98, operating margin was +33.57 and Pretax Margin of +26.58.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. American Water Works Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s EVP, CHRO sold 693 shares at the rate of 152.10, making the entire transaction reach 105,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,361. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for 145.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,054 in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.93, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.80.

In the same vein, AWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Water Works Company Inc., AWK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was better the volume of 0.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.30.

Raw Stochastic average of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.53% that was lower than 25.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) return on Assets touches -19.49: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer -
Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 20.21% to $10.53. During the day, the...
Read more

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.03% to...
Read more

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) EPS growth this year is 42.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) flaunted slowness of -0.61% at $292.57, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Subscribe

 

