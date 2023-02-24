Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) latest performance of -0.04% is not what was on cards

As on February 23, 2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) started slowly as it slid -0.04% to $101.78. During the day, the stock rose to $101.975 and sunk to $101.425 before settling in for the price of $101.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAWW posted a 52-week range of $58.70-$102.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4056 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.72, operating margin was +17.65 and Pretax Margin of +16.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s President & CEO sold 39,463 shares at the rate of 84.13, making the entire transaction reach 3,320,101 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,989. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21, Company’s EVP, GC & Secty. sold 9,975 for 88.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 882,289. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,356 in total.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.26) by -$1.57. This company achieved a net margin of +12.24 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.22, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.68.

In the same vein, AAWW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.38, a figure that is expected to reach 5.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., AAWW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.49% that was lower than 3.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.