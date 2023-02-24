Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.62: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) established initial surge of 0.15% at $6.61, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.67 and sunk to $6.55 before settling in for the price of $6.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSMX posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$6.71.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.78 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.66 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25990 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +41.07.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR industry. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.73%, in contrast to 0.58% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +28.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, BSMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR, BSMX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.58% that was lower than 25.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Most recent

Most popular

