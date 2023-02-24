Bank of America Corporation (BAC) plunge -3.66% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.09% at $34.26. During the day, the stock rose to $34.60 and sunk to $33.8594 before settling in for the price of $34.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $29.31-$46.11.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $8.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 213000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.92 and Pretax Margin of +26.92.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Bank of America Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 71.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 shares at the rate of 35.91, making the entire transaction reach 7,712,137 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,747. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for 47500.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,362,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.93 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.76, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.78.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 31.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 37.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.55% that was lower than 25.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.