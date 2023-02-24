Bunge Limited (BG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.10M

As on February 23, 2023, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $98.42. During the day, the stock rose to $99.641 and sunk to $97.79 before settling in for the price of $97.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $80.41-$128.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 6.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 22000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.62, operating margin was +3.58 and Pretax Margin of +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 1,017 shares at the rate of 103.90, making the entire transaction reach 105,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,780. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for 114.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,135,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,654 in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.36, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.52, a figure that is expected to reach 3.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bunge Limited, BG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was lower the volume of 1.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.94% that was lower than 31.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.