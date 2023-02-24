Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.90

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.70% at $52.53. During the day, the stock rose to $54.78 and sunk to $51.73 before settling in for the price of $53.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CZR posted a 52-week range of $31.31-$87.43.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 60.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.63.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 44.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,118,572 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,697. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s Director bought 1,100 for 38.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,229. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,800 in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -61.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05.

In the same vein, CZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.04% While, its Average True Range was 2.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.51% that was lower than 55.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.