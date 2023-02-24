Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) 14-day ATR is 0.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.53% at $7.51. During the day, the stock rose to $7.89 and sunk to $7.44 before settling in for the price of $7.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$9.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 194.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $365.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.45.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 194.00%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.09.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.02 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.30% that was lower than 66.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.