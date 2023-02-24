Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) 14-day ATR is 0.28: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) flaunted slowness of -5.20% at $1.64, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.86 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIFR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.94.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $403.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1184, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4158.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cipher Mining Inc. industry. Cipher Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.82, making the entire transaction reach 28,679 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,120,614. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,266 in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, CIFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cipher Mining Inc., CIFR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.2922.

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.32% that was lower than 160.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.