Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) volume hits 1.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) established initial surge of 1.91% at $55.95, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $56.13 and sunk to $54.99 before settling in for the price of $54.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $41.80-$57.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.58.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 33000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.35, operating margin was +11.49 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC industry. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 32.00% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 19.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.96, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.51, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.31% that was lower than 20.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.