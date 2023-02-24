Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) 20 Days SMA touch -1.00%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Company News

As on February 23, 2023, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.70% to $30.02. During the day, the stock rose to $30.78 and sunk to $29.28 before settling in for the price of $29.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DICE posted a 52-week range of $12.64-$45.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.43.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -4231.38 and Pretax Margin of -4351.91.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.39%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17, this organization’s Director bought 1,640,000 shares at the rate of 36.50, making the entire transaction reach 59,860,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,848,911.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4351.91 while generating a return on equity of -26.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in the upcoming year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48.

In the same vein, DICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DICE Therapeutics Inc., DICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was better the volume of 0.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.23% that was lower than 50.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Okta Inc. (OKTA) volume hits 2.01 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) established initial surge of 1.19% at $73.42, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) plunge -0.51% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sana Meer -
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 0.14% at $29.25. During the...
Read more

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Open at price of $2.25: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe -
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.89% to $2.23. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.