Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recent quarterly performance of -69.87% is not showing the real picture

Company News

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) flaunted slowness of -2.73% at $0.21, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2216 and sunk to $0.20 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$18.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $238.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4328, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2111.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 526 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0351.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.12% that was lower than 211.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is 0.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
As on February 23, 2023, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.70% to $70.01. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is American International Group Inc. (AIG) performance over the last week is recorded -2.46%

Shaun Noe -
American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.58% at $60.31. During the day,...
Read more

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.35M

Steve Mayer -
Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.81% to $0.28. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.