Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) PE Ratio stood at $81.84: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) set off with pace as it heaved 4.60% to $21.85. During the day, the stock rose to $22.799 and sunk to $21.43 before settling in for the price of $20.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERII posted a 52-week range of $16.92-$26.34.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 222 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.55, operating margin was +13.31 and Pretax Margin of +13.48.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Energy Recovery Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,208 shares at the rate of 22.47, making the entire transaction reach 72,084 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,504. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 987 for 22.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,873 in total.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +13.73 while generating a return on equity of 8.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.84, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 160.16.

In the same vein, ERII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Going through the that latest performance of [Energy Recovery Inc., ERII]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.19% that was lower than 65.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.