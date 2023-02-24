Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is 18.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 23, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.61% to $19.69. During the day, the stock rose to $19.80 and sunk to $18.68 before settling in for the price of $18.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $11.92-$27.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 32.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $849.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 990 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.35, operating margin was +35.63 and Pretax Margin of +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 65.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Director sold 22,887 shares at the rate of 15.82, making the entire transaction reach 362,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,781. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s Director sold 62,512 for 15.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 978,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,824 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.82, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.38.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.22 million was better the volume of 0.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.64% that was lower than 42.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.