General Dynamics Corporation (GD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.83

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.98% at $231.37. During the day, the stock rose to $234.83 and sunk to $230.28 before settling in for the price of $233.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GD posted a 52-week range of $207.42-$256.86.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $273.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $273.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $238.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $232.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 106500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.80, operating margin was +10.69 and Pretax Margin of +10.24.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. General Dynamics Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s Vice President sold 27,600 shares at the rate of 226.93, making the entire transaction reach 6,263,323 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,909. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 23,600 for 240.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,686,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 142,661 in total.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.54) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.50% and is forecasted to reach 14.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for General Dynamics Corporation (GD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.98, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.50.

In the same vein, GD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.19, a figure that is expected to reach 2.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.15% While, its Average True Range was 3.96.

Raw Stochastic average of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.70% that was lower than 20.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.