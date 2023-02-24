Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) volume hits 0.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) set off with pace as it heaved 4.39% to $2.38. During the day, the stock rose to $2.46 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$95.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 377 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.49, operating margin was -14.24 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.02%, in contrast to 1.68% institutional ownership.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19.78 while generating a return on equity of -345.49.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04.

In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Golden Sun Education Group Limited, GSUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million was inferior to the volume of 5.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.64% that was lower than 277.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.