Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Open at price of $1.03: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.46% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0399 and sunk to $0.86 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPCO posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$41.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -78.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0908.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.33, operating margin was -139.76 and Pretax Margin of -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Hempacco Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

Hempacco Co. Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -78.40%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.22.

In the same vein, HPCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hempacco Co. Inc., HPCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million was inferior to the volume of 5.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.4475.

Raw Stochastic average of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 899.18% that was higher than 366.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.