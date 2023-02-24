HP Inc. (HPQ) latest performance of 1.62% is not what was on cards

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.62% to $29.55. During the day, the stock rose to $29.675 and sunk to $28.955 before settling in for the price of $29.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPQ posted a 52-week range of $24.08-$41.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $996.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $970.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.46.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. HP Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,380 shares at the rate of 29.04, making the entire transaction reach 214,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,936. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 34,000 for 27.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 922,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 804,268 in total.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HP Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HP Inc. (HPQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.81, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.05.

In the same vein, HPQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HP Inc. (HPQ)

[HP Inc., HPQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of HP Inc. (HPQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.04% that was lower than 32.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.