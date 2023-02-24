Search
Steve Mayer
Lilium N.V. (LILM) EPS is poised to hit -0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.89% to $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$5.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $396.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $412.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2173, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0317.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 964 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -13702.13, operating margin was -616925.53 and Pretax Margin of -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.58%, in contrast to 14.35% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

[Lilium N.V., LILM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0725.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.73% that was lower than 70.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

