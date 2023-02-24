Magnite Inc. (MGNI) average volume reaches $1.76M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on February 23, 2023, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) started slowly as it slid -16.16% to $11.36. During the day, the stock rose to $12.56 and sunk to $10.85 before settling in for the price of $13.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGNI posted a 52-week range of $5.59-$14.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.40.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Magnite Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s CEO sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 11.58, making the entire transaction reach 868,486 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,430,236. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 186,763 in total.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnite Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnite Inc. (MGNI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.88.

In the same vein, MGNI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnite Inc. (MGNI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magnite Inc., MGNI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.78 million was better the volume of 2.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.74% that was lower than 117.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.