Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 14-day ATR is 3.87: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) established initial surge of 0.79% at $171.94, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $172.865 and sunk to $169.85 before settling in for the price of $170.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAR posted a 52-week range of $131.01-$195.90.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $316.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $163.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 377000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.01, operating margin was +16.72 and Pretax Margin of +14.99.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Marriott International Inc. industry. Marriott International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 61.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 7,821 shares at the rate of 172.02, making the entire transaction reach 1,345,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,284. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 5,765 for 179.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,032,973. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,630 in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.68) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.35 while generating a return on equity of 237.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.71, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.67.

In the same vein, MAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.25, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Marriott International Inc., MAR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.52% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.16% that was lower than 28.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.