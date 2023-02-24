Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.51 million

Analyst Insights

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) flaunted slowness of -7.03% at $0.60, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.65 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRBO posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$63.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8767, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.7505.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90% and is forecasted to reach -11.57 in the upcoming year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, NRBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.64, and analysts are predicting that it will be -11.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRBO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0505.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.39% that was lower than 207.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) plunge -6.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sana Meer -
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.53% at $55.78. During the day,...
Read more

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Open at price of $129.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.49% to $128.67. During...
Read more

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Moves -1.29% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

