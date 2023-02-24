Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.68%

Analyst Insights

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.34% to $71.21. During the day, the stock rose to $72.23 and sunk to $70.80 before settling in for the price of $70.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $45.62-$74.63.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $330.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2153 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.24, operating margin was +138.03 and Pretax Margin of +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 70.44, making the entire transaction reach 2,113,101 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 414,241. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 33,334 for 72.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,400,048. This particular insider is now the holder of 277,076 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.5) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.75.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

[Apollo Global Management Inc., APO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.31% that was higher than 38.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

