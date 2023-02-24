Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) performance over the last week is recorded -19.55%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) flaunted slowness of -2.41% at $2.84, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.0375 and sunk to $2.811 before settling in for the price of $2.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIVE posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$11.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 185.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $311.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.48, operating margin was +37.04 and Pretax Margin of +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. industry. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.71%, in contrast to 16.25% institutional ownership.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 185.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in the upcoming year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.02, and its Beta score is 4.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, HIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.69% that was lower than 109.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

