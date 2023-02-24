No matter how cynical the overall market is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) performance over the last week is recorded -0.43%

As on February 23, 2023, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) started slowly as it slid -1.02% to $127.22. During the day, the stock rose to $128.96 and sunk to $126.861 before settling in for the price of $128.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMB posted a 52-week range of $108.74-$144.53.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.75.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,698 shares at the rate of 140.08, making the entire transaction reach 5,840,943 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,593. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for 137.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,102 in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.25, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 142.75.

In the same vein, KMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.79 million was lower the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.01% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.83% that was lower than 18.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.