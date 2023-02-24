No matter how cynical the overall market is Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) performance over the last week is recorded -14.65%

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.69% at $2.33. During the day, the stock rose to $2.50 and sunk to $2.2706 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPRB posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$3.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.70.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,208,000 shares at the rate of 3.17, making the entire transaction reach 6,999,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,722,336.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in the upcoming year.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, SPRB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.69% that was lower than 135.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.