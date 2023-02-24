No matter how cynical the overall market is The AES Corporation (AESC) performance over the last week is recorded -3.31%

As on February 23, 2023, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AESC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.04% to $93.20. During the day, the stock rose to $93.70 and sunk to $92.88 before settling in for the price of $93.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AESC posted a 52-week range of $79.83-$104.45.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.35, operating margin was +22.86 and Pretax Margin of -9.55.

The AES Corporation (AESC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s President and CEO sold 748,625 shares at the rate of 28.43, making the entire transaction reach 21,283,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,285,504. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 19,280 for 21.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 418,073. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

The AES Corporation (AESC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.71 while generating a return on equity of -10.92.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AESC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AESC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, AESC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AESC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The AES Corporation, AESC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.18 million was better the volume of 74969.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of The AES Corporation (AESC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.86% that was lower than 21.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.