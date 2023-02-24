Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) last month volatility was 4.67%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.40% to $19.14. During the day, the stock rose to $19.37 and sunk to $18.77 before settling in for the price of $18.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OII posted a 52-week range of $7.25-$21.96.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.13, operating margin was +2.13 and Pretax Margin of -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oceaneering International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,731 shares at the rate of 7.77, making the entire transaction reach 83,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,939. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29, Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for 7.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,157. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,485 in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in the upcoming year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.53.

In the same vein, OII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

[Oceaneering International Inc., OII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.50% that was lower than 56.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.