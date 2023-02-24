Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) went up 7.50% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on February 23, 2023, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.50% to $0.52. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.45 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTMO posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4609, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6249.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.11%, in contrast to 48.80% institutional ownership.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.37.

In the same vein, OTMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was lower the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0551.

Raw Stochastic average of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.64% that was lower than 88.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.