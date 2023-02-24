Search
Ouster Inc. (OUST) is -4.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 23, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) started slowly as it slid -1.67% to $1.18. During the day, the stock rose to $1.26 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$5.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $465.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2299, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4616.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 278 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.06, operating margin was -296.95 and Pretax Margin of -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,067 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 3,382 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,320,623. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,467 for 1.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,715. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,595,787 in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.10.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ouster Inc., OUST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.35 million was better the volume of 1.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.1697.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.28% that was higher than 110.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

