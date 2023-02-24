Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) last week performance was 15.53%

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 20.55% at $77.80. During the day, the stock rose to $78.39 and sunk to $69.50 before settling in for the price of $64.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDX posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$70.57.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 37.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 148 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.92, operating margin was -130.29 and Pretax Margin of -145.99.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. TransMedics Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,070 shares at the rate of 70.15, making the entire transaction reach 285,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,300. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,173 for 70.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,284. This particular insider is now the holder of 389,112 in total.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -146.11 while generating a return on equity of -51.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in the upcoming year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.46.

In the same vein, TMDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.53% While, its Average True Range was 4.46.

Raw Stochastic average of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.20% that was higher than 71.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

