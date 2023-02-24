Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) 14-day ATR is 3.53: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 23, 2023, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) started slowly as it slid -1.15% to $145.69. During the day, the stock rose to $149.74 and sunk to $145.52 before settling in for the price of $147.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGA posted a 52-week range of $97.61-$153.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +6.29 and Pretax Margin of +5.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance industry. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s SEVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 2,729 shares at the rate of 131.15, making the entire transaction reach 357,899 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,921. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Director sold 4,300 for 113.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 487,369. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,618 in total.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.73) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +3.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.30% and is forecasted to reach 17.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 77.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.91, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.15.

In the same vein, RGA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.16, a figure that is expected to reach 3.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, RGA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.37 million was lower the volume of 0.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.02% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.39% that was lower than 27.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.