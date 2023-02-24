Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $242.11: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) set off with pace as it heaved 1.04% to $291.95. During the day, the stock rose to $293.33 and sunk to $287.24 before settling in for the price of $288.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROK posted a 52-week range of $190.08-$299.40.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $275.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $242.11.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.36, operating margin was +16.92 and Pretax Margin of +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s SVP, CLO and Secretary sold 3,178 shares at the rate of 287.80, making the entire transaction reach 914,644 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,989. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s SVP, Intelligent Devices sold 4,534 for 290.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,317,092. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,206 in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.88) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.20% and is forecasted to reach 12.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.63, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 134.29.

In the same vein, ROK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.23, a figure that is expected to reach 2.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million was inferior to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.45% While, its Average True Range was 6.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.23% that was lower than 32.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.