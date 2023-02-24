Search
Shaun Noe
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.68 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on February 23, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) started slowly as it slid -0.78% to $110.37. During the day, the stock rose to $111.887 and sunk to $109.405 before settling in for the price of $111.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $90.00-$166.38.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.22.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.16, operating margin was +15.55 and Pretax Margin of +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Director sold 162 shares at the rate of 114.63, making the entire transaction reach 18,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,182. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director sold 149 for 102.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,234. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,337 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 166.83.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.47 million was lower the volume of 1.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.15% While, its Average True Range was 3.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.08% that was higher than 41.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

