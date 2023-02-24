TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.64% to $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.71 and sunk to $0.6669 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$12.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7516, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3767.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. TeraWulf Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 317,259 shares at the rate of 7.88, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 654,706. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for 7.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,249,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,339,040 in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.65.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

[TeraWulf Inc., WULF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0803.

Raw Stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.38% that was lower than 181.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.