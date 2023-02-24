Search
Sana Meer
Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) went up 1.37% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.37% at $2.97. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $2.75 before settling in for the price of $2.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLAP posted a 52-week range of $1.29-$12.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $436.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.23.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Terran Orbital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.00%, in contrast to 41.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 665,957 shares at the rate of 3.07, making the entire transaction reach 2,044,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 828,447. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 183,478 for 3.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 563,277. This particular insider is now the holder of 668,176 in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.98.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), its last 5-days Average volume was 44.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 229.37% that was higher than 119.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

