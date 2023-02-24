The key reasons why American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is -14.21% away from 52-week high?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) established initial surge of 1.27% at $41.49, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $41.84 and sunk to $41.09 before settling in for the price of $40.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEL posted a 52-week range of $28.05-$48.37.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +42.03 and Pretax Margin of +41.04.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company industry. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09, this organization’s EVP-Chief Risk Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,078 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,439. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director sold 4,237 for 34.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,607. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,003 in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.97) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +32.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.33, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.96.

In the same vein, AEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.79% that was higher than 58.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.