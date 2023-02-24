The key reasons why Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is -30.01% away from 52-week high?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 6.06% at $24.67. During the day, the stock rose to $24.99 and sunk to $24.06 before settling in for the price of $23.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRA posted a 52-week range of $19.83-$35.25.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 358.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $792.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $775.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 936 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.05, operating margin was +51.58 and Pretax Margin of +40.93.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Coterra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 27.64, making the entire transaction reach 138,218 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,755. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s EVP – Business Development sold 36,327 for 35.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,286,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 351,436 in total.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.37) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +31.55 while generating a return on equity of 16.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 358.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.02, and its Beta score is 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.27.

In the same vein, CTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.70% that was higher than 39.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.