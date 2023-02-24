UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) latest performance of 1.97% is not what was on cards

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) started the day on February 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.97% at $85.28. During the day, the stock rose to $85.55 and sunk to $84.0635 before settling in for the price of $83.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UFPI posted a 52-week range of $64.12-$99.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.29, operating margin was +8.39 and Pretax Margin of +8.41.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lumber & Wood Production Industry. UFP Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 84.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s President and COO sold 27,996 shares at the rate of 90.73, making the entire transaction reach 2,540,077 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,055. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for 93.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,165,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 317,709 in total.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.42) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 30.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.67, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.19.

In the same vein, UFPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.91% While, its Average True Range was 3.40.

Raw Stochastic average of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.12% that was higher than 38.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.