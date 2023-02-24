uniQure N.V. (QURE) EPS growth this year is 350.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) flaunted slowness of -0.95% at $19.89, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $20.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $12.52-$28.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 83.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 350.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $906.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.15.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the uniQure N.V. industry. uniQure N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 18, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 22.59, making the entire transaction reach 135,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,382. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director sold 3,800 for 23.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,034. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,382 in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$1.16) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 350.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in the upcoming year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.76.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [uniQure N.V., QURE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.08% that was lower than 56.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.