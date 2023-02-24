World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) last month volatility was 2.29%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on February 23, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.70% to $86.52. During the day, the stock rose to $86.53 and sunk to $85.07 before settling in for the price of $85.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWE posted a 52-week range of $54.66-$93.63.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 890 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.56, operating margin was +24.20 and Pretax Margin of +20.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Executive Producer & Chief Glo sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 66.70, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 271,171. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for 60.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 589,372. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,737 in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 43.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.94, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.91.

In the same vein, WWE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was lower the volume of 1.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.

Raw Stochastic average of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.46% that was lower than 35.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.