No matter how cynical the overall market is Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) performance over the last week is recorded -8.82%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) set off with pace as it heaved 2.15% to $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.80 and sunk to $0.76 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$32.80.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2699, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.3449.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +28.32 and Pretax Margin of +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Top Ships Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Top Ships Inc., TOPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million was inferior to the volume of 4.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1575.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 267.15% that was higher than 202.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

