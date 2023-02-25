Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) last week performance was -51.77%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) open the trading on February 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -44.93% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2831 and sunk to $0.1908 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$13.87.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6328, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2945.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 157 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.01, operating margin was -69.55 and Pretax Margin of -74.32.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Cyren Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 25.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,907 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,093. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s VP Marketing sold 1,510 for 1.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,929. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,139 in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$1.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -73.87 while generating a return on equity of -178.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyren Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.06.

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

[Cyren Ltd., CYRN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0851.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 230.91% that was higher than 151.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.