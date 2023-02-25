Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) EPS growth this year is 17.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) set off with pace as it heaved 0.31% to $104.24. During the day, the stock rose to $104.5741 and sunk to $102.65 before settling in for the price of $103.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAB posted a 52-week range of $78.26-$107.11.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.23.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s President and CEO sold 78,277 shares at the rate of 104.78, making the entire transaction reach 8,201,856 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,577. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Director sold 2,881 for 104.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 301,719. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,878 in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.09, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.11.

In the same vein, WAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, WAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.36% that was lower than 23.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.